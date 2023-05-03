Woman dances to Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, leaves viewers wanting more

Social media has made it easier for people to discover new and exciting content. With just a few clicks, you can be transported into a world of content you wish to see. And if you entered keywords to watch dance performances, then this video that has been going viral might help. The video captures a woman showing impressive dance moves to the title song of the 2007 musical romance film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. It is sung by KK, Sukhvinder Singh, Mahalaxmi Iyer, and Shankar Mahadevan. Gulzar penned the lyrics of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom while the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed it.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows a woman dancing to the song Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

The video was shared by Instagram user Sneha Desai. According to her Insta bio, she is a USA-based dancer and software developer. The video features Sneha Desai, in a t-shirt, black trousers and sneakers, dancing energetically to the song Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. The video may even prompt you to get up and groove.

Watch the viral dance video below:

Since being shared on April 5, the video has accumulated over 1.1 million views. The share has also received a flurry of likes and comments. Many even left heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

“Just wowwww,” posted an individual. Another added, “Nice dance ma’am.” “Nice one,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Super.”

