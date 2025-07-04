Woman denied apartment before moving in after neighbour objects to her being single: ‘It’s discriminatory’

A Reddit post has gone viral after a user shared how his sister, a college student in Gujarat, was forced to vacate a rented apartment even before she could move in—simply because she is unmarried. A Reddit post revealed how a college girl was denied housing last minute for being unmarried,(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Woman sues 'Versace' apartment developers over ₹16.6 crore for missing a bathtub)

Titled “My sister got kicked out of her apartment for being single,” the post by user @smash_1048 explains that his sister had recently rented a 3BHK flat in Gandhinagar along with two other girls. They had already paid the brokerage, shifted their belongings, and were waiting for the other two girls to arrive so they could formally sign the rent agreement. The broker had earlier assured them that there would be no problem, despite the common hesitation among landlords to rent to unmarried tenants.

However, things quickly took a turn. “Before they could start living there, a neighbour uncle went to the builder and objected to renting the flat to single girls. The builder put the flat ‘on notice,’ refusing to let them stay even though the landlord was okay with it,” the user explained.

Attempts to resolve the issue were unsuccessful. “My sister tried contacting the neighbour uncle to explain that they won’t cause any nuisance. She introduced herself and started talking when the guy just hung up on her. Then he blocked her everywhere,” the post added.

Calling the incident not only disappointing but discriminatory, the brother expressed frustration over the last-minute eviction and the financial burden of having to move again. “Why should young adults—be it students or working—be denied a place to live after everything is finalised just because of outdated societal biases?”

Check out the post here:

Reactions pour in

The post has drawn strong reactions from fellow users, many of whom resonated with the experience.

One user commented, “Being a bachelor is like being a second-class citizen in this nation.” Another shared a personal anecdote: “I got kicked out of my apartment in Patna by my landlord who has been living in Mumbai for the last 15 years and never visits.”

Others expressed confusion over rigid tenant expectations: “Why is it inappropriate? I don’t understand all these landlords insisting their tenants never have any guests over.” Another noted, “Well, in India people worry more about what’s happening in their neighbour’s house. They don’t spare families—how will they spare bachelors?”

Another user said, “It’s difficult to get an apartment for bachelor girls everywhere I guess. Been there, done that.”