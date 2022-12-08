Woman disguises herself as Neha Kakkar, orders pizza while singing her songs. Then this happens

In an Instagram video that is slowly gaining traction online, a woman disguises herself as Neha Kakkar and orders pizza from Domino's, but not in a way you would have thought. She orders pizza with ‘extra cheese’ while singing Neha Kakkar's songs with a twist. "How @nehakakkar orders pizza," read the caption shared along with the post with several hashtags, including #prankcall and #funny. A text insert on the video with a laughing and pizza slice emoticon reads, "Ordering pizza as Neha Kakkar."

The video opens with the Domino's executive introducing himself and asking for her order. She replies, "Tumko orders pasand hai, mjhko orders me pizza." To this, the executive says, "Hello ma'am." The woman then sings another parody song that goes like, "Are bola maine baar baar baar baar baar baar, mujhko pizza dede yaar yaar yaar yaar." He then enquires more about what type of pizza she wants. And as expected, she replies in a musical way: "O pizza de de mujhko pizza... O wo pizza kaisa pizza jismein extra cheese na ho. Aisa pizza dede mjhko jismein thodi cheese toh ho." We won't give away anything further to let you enjoy the video completely.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared on November 18, and it has since gathered close to 52,500 views. It has also collected more than 6,300 likes and several comments.

"Meanwhile me practising a hundred times before calling Domino's: i am speaking from this place and I need a pizza. Then on call : I'm a pizza," posted an individual with a crying emoticon. "And omg your notes hit exactly like Neha kakkar's," remarked another. "We want more of these!" expressed a third.

