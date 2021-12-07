Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman distributes leftover food from brother’s wedding to those in need
trending

Woman distributes leftover food from brother’s wedding to those in need

The post about the woman distributing leftover food from brother's wedding to those in need won people's hearts.
The image of the woman distributing leftover food from brother's wedding was shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@ig_calcutta)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:44 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Stories that showcase people stepping up to help others in need are always amazing to read. Just like this post that shows what a woman from West Bengal did with the leftover food from his brother’s wedding. Chances are, this tale of kindness will make you want to applaud the woman.

The post, complete with a few images, is shared on an Instagram page called Calcutta Instagrammers. The caption describes that the woman, named Papiya Kar, visited Ranaghat station to distribute food that was not consumed from her brother’s wedding.

The pictures shared along with the post show her all decked up in traditional Bengali attire distributing food among people. Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared two days ago, has accumulated more than 10,000 likes. It has also gathered varied comments.

“I don't know when I'm going to get married but if and when I do, I plan to do this. I've been planning to do this since my teenage years,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love from Kerala,” posted another. “Hats off,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP