Woman drives Uber with her daughter, CloudSEK CEO shares her inspiring story

VrinRahul Sasi, the CEO of CloudSEK, had an unexpected experience while riding in an Uber in Bengaluru. While he waited for his Uber to arrive, he was taken aback after noticing that his uber driver and her daughter next to her were in the car. Rahul spoke with her out of curiosity to know more about her, and after learning more, he felt obliged to share her story with his LinkedIn followers. He even took a photo of them together and posted it along with his lengthy post.

In the post that Sasi shared, he explained that the Uber driver is Nandini. She wanted to be an entrepreneur and even started a food truck a few years back. However, due to Covid-19, she could not run it and hence lost her savings. He further added, "She works 12 hours a day and tells me she doesn't mind working more if she has to. She wanted to save money and rebuild everything she had lost."

Lastly, when Sasi was leaving, he took a picture with her and shared her story on the social media platform.

Take a look at Rahul Sasi's post here:

This post was shared just a few days ago; since then, it has been liked 277,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that her story was inspiring. One person in the comments wrote, "That's the spirit of an entrepreneur-a fire that keeps burning against all problems. They are solution-finders and not talkers. Let's give encouragement and not judgments." Another person said, "Really appreciate the story and the determination of the Lady to fight against all odds, that one and all should note. Good luck and good wishes, and God bless her and her family. " A third person said, "Nice! Good luck to Nandini on her journey; thanks for sharing the story online."

