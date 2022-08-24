Woman drops dogs' leashes on purpose, one of them acts mischievously. Watch

There is no dearth of videos on the Internet featuring dogs. While some of them make you all emotional and leave you in tears, others cheer you up even on your worst days. Just like this funny video that captures how differently two dogs reacted when their human dropped their leashes on purpose.

"Don't worry, he came back," read the caption shared alongside the viral video with several hashtags, including #latergator and #funnydogs. The video opens with a woman's voice-over and text that says, "I dropped my dog's leashes to see what they would do and here's how it went." The video shows how two dogs named Olive and Freddie reacted when their human purposefully dropped their leashes. While one of them stayed put, the other ran so fast as if he never wanted to return.

Watch the funny video below:

Since being shared on August 7, the video has garnered more than 1.8 million views and counting. The video share has also received several comments.

An Instagram user wrote, "Omg my moment is finally hereeeeee!!!" "Not even looking back," pointed out another with laughing emoticons. A third questioned, "Did He really Speed Up?"

An individual shared that her dogs reacted similarly. "That would be like my Weiner dogs. Obi would run and not look back, Ruger wouldn't," she commented. "Instant palpitations, omg!!" posted a third.

"Would do the same freddie...the same," read a comment from an Insta page named Duzz The Dog. Another response from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Hippo reads, "Not sure why but this video reminds me of Willie and Juni's possible reaction!" "He literally accelerates HAHAHHAAH so cute," read the third comment from a page dedicated to a dog named Nathan.

