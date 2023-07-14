There are people who travel across the world to capture the beauty and culture of different places. One such traveller is Alexandra Blodgett. Her Instagram page is filled with videos of her exploring various places. On her recent trip, she visited Guatemala, where she tried an unusual version of pizza. The pizza she had was prepared inside an active volcano.

Woman eats pizza cooked on an active volcano in Guatemala.(Instagram/@Alexandra Blodgett)

“POV: travelling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus,” she wrote as she shared the video on her Instagram page. She also added that the eatery that serves the pizza is called Pizza Pacaya. “This volcano is active! The last significant eruption was in 2021. It gets WINDY and cold up there, so make sure you bring layers!” she further explained.

What does the pizza video show?

The video opens to show a person putting an uncooked pizza into the ground and covering it. A few moments later, they take it out and serve it to Blodgett. The rest of the video shows her enjoying the dish cooked in a unique way.

San Vicente Pacaya: Only place that serves pizza cooked in a volcano

San Vicente Pacaya, a town in Guatemala, is the only place where pizza is cooked inside a volcano, reports the ABC. The eatery known as Pizza Pacaya, which serves this delicious dish, was started by David Garcia. He got the idea to start his business after witnessing a few tourists roasting marshmallows in the volcano caves.

Take a look at the video that shows Blodgett enjoying the dish:

The video was posted on July 2. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video showing pizza being cooked inside an active volcano:

“What a unique experience. Would totally do this,” posted an Instagram user. “I think IG is telling me it’s time to visit Guatemala,” joined another. “This looks so fun! I love Guatemala!” added a third. “Seriously one of the coolest things we’ve seen. Thanks for sharing!” wrote a fourth.

