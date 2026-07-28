Woman explains why she chose Bengaluru over Pune: ‘Not just for my career, but for myself’

A woman has shared why she decided to move to Bengaluru for a new job despite already having an opportunity in Pune. While the move offered professional advantages, she said the decision was also driven by her desire to leave her comfort zone and experience independent living at the age of 27.

A woman chose Bengaluru over Pune for career growth, independence and a fresh start at 27. (Instagram/iam_alisha1010)

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Why she picked Bengaluru

Taking to Instagram, Alisha shared a video explaining that Bengaluru’s technology ecosystem, startup culture and networking opportunities influenced her decision.

“Why did I choose Bengaluru over Pune when I already had an opportunity in Pune? First, Bengaluru has a huge tech system with more exposure to companies, even startups, and new technologies. Second, as a content creator, I saw more opportunities to learn, network, and collaborate. But most importantly, I wanted to step out of my comfort zone. I've spent my entire life studying and working close to home and my family, and at 27, I felt it was time to experience life on my own. So, here is to a new city, new job, and a new version of me,” she said in the video.

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For Alisha, the relocation was not solely about securing a better professional opportunity. It was also a conscious decision to challenge herself, build a life away from familiar surroundings and discover how she would navigate a new city independently.

‘I chose Bengaluru for myself’

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I chose Bengaluru not just for my career, but for myself. Leaving Pune and choosing a new city wasn’t an easy decision. I had the option to continue in a familiar environment, but I knew I wanted to experience something different.”

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She added that Bengaluru offered opportunities to grow in the technology sector, meet new people, attend events, explore the startup ecosystem and develop further as a content creator.

“But beyond all of that, I wanted to step out of my comfort zone. I’ve spent my entire life close to my family—my hometown, my education, and even my first job. So moving to a new city at 27 and figuring things out on my own felt like a big step. And now, here I am—starting a new job, in a new city, and hopefully becoming a new version of myself along the way,” the caption read.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

The video received encouraging responses from social media users, many of whom praised her decision to embrace change. One person wrote, “Bengaluru is perfect for new beginnings.” Another remarked, “Growth begins outside the comfort zone.”

Highlighting the city’s professional appeal, a user commented, “Bengaluru’s tech ecosystem is unmatched.” Wishing Alisha well for the move, another person added, “Here’s to a wonderful new chapter.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)