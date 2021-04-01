Woman finds daffodils she had ordered in fridge. Here’s how they landed up there

Most people, when they don’t receive an item they ordered, call up the provider to get their money refunded. This is exactly what Helen Newman did when she didn’t get the daffodils that she ordered. However, what happened next is a story which has now left people giggling hard.

Newman shared about the incident on Twitter. There is a possibility that her story will leave you laughing out loud too.

“Funny story. I ordered some daffodils from asda this week which didn't turn up so I complained and got a refund. Turns out Dave thought they were spring onions and they've been in the fridge for the last 3 days,” she wrote. Her share is complete with an image.

The store, Specsavers, also replied to Newman’s tweet and that resulted in an equally, if not more, funny banter with her.

The post prompted people to come up with all sorts of answers. There were also some who shared punistic jokes.

What do you think of the incident?

