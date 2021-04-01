Home / Trending / Woman finds daffodils she had ordered in fridge. Here’s how they landed up there
trending

Woman finds daffodils she had ordered in fridge. Here’s how they landed up there

The post, shared on Twitter, prompted hilarious responses.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The image shows the bunch of daffodils in question.(Twitter/@honestlyhelen)

Most people, when they don’t receive an item they ordered, call up the provider to get their money refunded. This is exactly what Helen Newman did when she didn’t get the daffodils that she ordered. However, what happened next is a story which has now left people giggling hard.

Newman shared about the incident on Twitter. There is a possibility that her story will leave you laughing out loud too.

“Funny story. I ordered some daffodils from asda this week which didn't turn up so I complained and got a refund. Turns out Dave thought they were spring onions and they've been in the fridge for the last 3 days,” she wrote. Her share is complete with an image.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cat Sanctuary in Syria’s Idlib houses and feeds over 1,000 felines

Thousands of bees invade parked car, off-duty firefighter helps relocate swarm

Scientists discover skull of ‘daunting predator’ that lived 85 million years ago

April Fool’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police shares post for people without masks

The store, Specsavers, also replied to Newman’s tweet and that resulted in an equally, if not more, funny banter with her.

The post prompted people to come up with all sorts of answers. There were also some who shared punistic jokes.

What do you think of the incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP