Woman finds entire apartment behind bathroom mirror. Post may make you gasp

An odd discovery by a woman in her apartment in New York has left netizens totally baffled. The incident originally shared by Samantha Hartsoe found its way to Twitter and is going viral since. The incident, shared in four videos may make you gasp and give you goosebumps.

“Look at what she found in her NYC apartment,” reads the caption of the post on Twitter. The clip starts with Hartsoe talking about how she felt cold air blowing on her in the bathroom but couldn’t find the source of it. As the clip goes on, she describes how she decided to take off the mirror and inspect the situation.

In the second video of the thread Hartsoe reveals that she discovered an entire apartment behind the mirror. Yes you read that right. The bizarre discovery is enough to raise several questions on one’s mind. But, that’s not all, the third and fourth video shows Hartsoe going inside and exploring the area.

Take a look at the post and be prepared to be shocked:

Shared on March 4, the post has garnered over 4.8 million views and several comments. People were shocked to see the creepy room and expressed how scary the situation was. Some pointed out that it can be a plot for a mystery or horror movie.

