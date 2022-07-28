Woman gets hearing device, discovers sounds random objects make. Watch how she reacts

A video of a woman hearing sounds made by random objects for the first time after getting a hearing device was recently shared online. The wonderful – and a tad bit emotional - video was posted on Reddit and shows the woman’s excited reactions.

“Woman able to appreciate sounds she could never hear before with her new hearing aids,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the woman sitting on the floor. A text insert on the video explains how she will be testing different objects to hear the sounds they make. The first object she tries is a laminated paper and upon hearing it rustle, she gets very surprised. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the rest of the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 9,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated more than 340 comments. While reacting, some shared their happiness for the woman, while others posted their own stories.

“I'm happy she can hear all of these things. Makes me realise how much I take for granted,” wrote a Reddit user. “When I got mine I remember walking through the woods and being amazed by how loud the birds and river were,” posted another. “So fricking awesome. I have weird hearing issues sometimes and I can definitely relate to her joy at being able to hear new things. Don't ever take your senses for granted,” shared a third. “The arm shakes of happy at the end. Good for her!” expressed a fourth.

