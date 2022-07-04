Woman gets opportunity to coach school basketball team after giving birth, takes her baby along

A basketball coach named Ashley Webster did not wish to let a perfectly good opportunity go. She received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to coach a D2 level school after giving birth to her baby. Webster didn’t know what to do as she had just had a child and did not wish to leave her munchkin behind. At the same time, she didn't want to pass up on this opportunity either. But this video shared by Good News Movement shows what happens next and it’ll surely brighten up your day.

The post has been shared on Instagram with a detailed caption that helps viewers to get more context as to what is happening. It reads, “Coach Ashley Webster just had a baby but didn't want to pass up an opportunity to coach a D2 school. The head coach's solution: bring the baby-the team will take care of her. That's how to lead, Coach Randall!” D2 schools are mid-sized and their athletics programs are financed by the institution's budget like other academic departments on campus.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just 20 hours ago, the video has gotten more than 68,500 likes.

One comment reads, "Not only great for the baby but also great for the players. You can’t have a bad day with that much cuteness around.” "When others recognize your worth and potential, they will always find a way to make things work," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "Oh I’d come to practice just for the baby. Too cute!"