Woman gives her mother a painting of her with her parents for this sweet reason

In wholesome content that may make you teary-eyed, a woman gifted her mother a custom painting of her with her parents. The woman’s mother never had a picture with her parents and they passed away a long time ago. To show her appreciation for her mother, she got her the custom painting.

A video of the woman’s mother opening the painting was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent. It is explained via texts inserted on the video that the woman’s mother didn’t have a picture of her with her parents. Her mother couldn’t even go to her native place Mexico when they passed away. “My mom never had a picture of her with her parents. My grandma passed away about 22 years ago. My grandpa passed away about 10 years ago. Since she couldn’t go to Mexico and come back, she never got a chance to say goodbye. I never got to meet them but always hear stories of how wonderful they were. My mom has given me the world so I had to get her a small token to show how much I appreciate everything she’s done for me,” says the text inserts on the video explaining the context behind the gift. As the woman opens the painting, she seems stunned to see her photo next to her parents.

“Beautiful custom painting: “My mom never had a picture of her and her parents,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted a day ago and it has received more than 1,800 likes so far.

“Similar story here. My mom loved her parents so much but couldn’t go back when they passed. I have fond memories of them both and now that my mom is older, I see so much of my grandma in her. Lovely video,” commented an Instagram user. “Beautiful We can all keep our family alive with photos, videos and talking about them. Help them to live on,” posted another. Another individual wrote, “Wow!!!! A wonderful...meaningful gift. you are the best!!”

