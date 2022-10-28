Woman helps baby elephant stuck in mud. Video shows what happens next

Videos of baby elephants have the power to uplift people’s mood almost instantly. Probably that is the reason this video of a gentle giant getting rescued is winning hearts on Twitter. The video shows a woman helping a baby elephant stuck in mud. What is, however, wonderful to watch is the animal’s reaction after being rescued.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Instagram. “She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing,” he wrote while posting the video.

The video shows the baby elephant stuck in mud on the side of a field. A woman is seen helping the animal and she eventually helps it to get free. The video ends with the elephant raising its trunk as if to thank the woman for her help.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 66,000 views and counting. The share has also received close to 5,600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“So touching,” wrote a Twitter user. “How thankful! Sweet,” expressed another. “Just like life, all that someone needs is a little bit of encouragement and reaching out. Wow! This is so heartwarming,” posted a third. “How sweet,” commented a fourth.