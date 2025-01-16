Woman holds Hum Tum poster outside Lilavati Hospital after Saif Ali Khan stabbed: ‘Bollywood feels like my family’

In a display of concern, a fan in Mumbai, accompanied by her young daughter, took to the streets to voice her feelings about actor Saif Ali Khan’s well-being and the direction Bollywood is taking. Holding a placard outside the Lilavati Hospital, the woman spoke passionately and expressed her heartfelt concerns, advocating for a change in the narrative of the film industry. The attack left Saif Ali Khan with multiple stab wounds, including a knife lodged in his spine.(Instagram )

The placard she held prominently featured a poster of Saif Ali Khan’s iconic film Hum Tum. Its message emphasised the impact movies have on society, urging the industry to avoid violent films. She argued that Bollywood’s hallmark has been its heartwarming love stories, which once brought joy to millions.

She said, “When love stories were made, India was much happier.” Describing herself as a representative of the “common man,” she expressed her sorrow over recent events and likened Bollywood to her own family, stating, “Bollywood has been like my family, and it feels like someone is attacking my own family.” The woman stressed the importance of Bollywood returning to its roots of creating heartwarming love stories. "Watching violent movies repeatedly will make every common man start carrying knives. Just like Saif sir was attacked today, tomorrow it could happen to me as well," she said. She further added, “We are very sorry for what has happened. No one wants violent movies; they have a negative impact on society.”

Take a look at the video:

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after undergoing surgery following a violent attack during a robbery attempt at his Bandra (West) residence in Mumbai. The incident, which took place in the wee hours of Thursday, left the actor with multiple stab wounds, including a knife lodged in his spine, requiring immediate medical attention.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital successfully performed surgery to remove the knife fragment, and Saif is now in stable condition under close observation. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have detained several suspects in connection with the robbery attempt and are continuing their investigation into the shocking incident.

Also read: Who is Daya Nayak? Mumbai's encounter specialist visits Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home after attack