Woman in Greater Noida says her balcony ceiling collapsed at 2 am: ‘Is cheez ka 28k de rahe hai hum’

A terrifying moment unfolded late at night in a Greater Noida flat when part of the balcony ceiling suddenly collapsed at around 2 am. The incident, captured on video, has raised concerns over construction quality and tenant safety.

The video has sparked widespread discussion online about construction standards and tenant safety in high-rent flats in the city.(@sonamsingh_.12/Instagram)

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In a video shared on her Instagram, Sonam Singh, who lives in Greater Noida, Chi 5, describes the ordeal herself.

Singh begins by saying, “Bhai, is flat ka abhi rent hai 28,000 aur is flat ka price hai 1 crore, aur ye construction pe hume kya de rahe hai.”

She adds, “Dekho guys, ye raat mai 2 baje humare sath hua hai. Achanak se hum apne room pe the, achanak se mujhe awaaz ayi hai ki kuch gira.”

Showing the balcony, she continues, “Jaisi balcony khole dekha ye itna sara concrete. Is cheez ka hum 28,000 de rahe hai.”

Tenant questions safety:

Singh even demonstrates how the concrete breaks apart by hand, saying, “Isko mai apko hath se todh ke dikhati hu, concrete ko dekho, hath se hi toot jaa raha hai. Ye hai construction yaha ka.”

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{{^usCountry}} She warns about the potential danger, adding, “Agar mai yaha raat ko khadi hoti, meri adat hai balcony mai khade hone ki. Is this safe? Ye de rahe hai 1 crore mai?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She warns about the potential danger, adding, “Agar mai yaha raat ko khadi hoti, meri adat hai balcony mai khade hone ki. Is this safe? Ye de rahe hai 1 crore mai?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video has sparked widespread discussion online about construction standards and tenant safety in high-rent flats in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has sparked widespread discussion online about construction standards and tenant safety in high-rent flats in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Noida man hammers wooden pencil into wall of ₹1.5 crore flat: ‘Kya ghar banaya hai’ Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Noida man hammers wooden pencil into wall of ₹1.5 crore flat: ‘Kya ghar banaya hai’ Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's how people reacted to the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how people reacted to the video: {{/usCountry}}

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Instagram users reacted strongly to Singh’s video, expressing shock and concern over the apparent poor construction.

Many questioned how such a collapse could happen in a flat valued at 1 crore, while others shared similar experiences from their own apartments.

Few users even reacted with humour, joking about the “luxury” of paying ₹28k for a flat where the concrete breaks by hand.

One of the users commented, “Mistry cement lagana bhul gya hai.”

Also Read: Man with ₹1 crore CTC, ₹7 crore savings claims he still can't afford house in Gurgaon, sparks discussion

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A second user commented, “1 crore k flat me. 10 rupee ka nimbu mirchi laga lo kirpa ani shuru hojayegi.”

A third user commented, “Was very risky, man! God saved you.”

“Muskuraye, aap Greater Noida mai hai,” another user commented.

The video was shared on April 8, 2026, and since then, it has gained 13.6k views and more than 250 likes.

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