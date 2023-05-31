Woman in saree, heels breaks the dance floor with her moves. Watch

Dance videos are one of the most popular content on social media. Many people upload their dance clips to showcase their talents, while some just do it for fun. Either way, many such videos often go viral. Now, another viral dance clip shows a saree-clad woman doing break dance. Woman does break dance in saree and heels.(Instagram/@nepalhiphopfoundation01)

In a video shared by Instagram page nepalhiphopfoundation01. You can spot a woman in a saree and heels. She seems to be in the middle of an event. Then, when the music plays, she does an amazing break dance. Several people around her are cheering and clapping for her.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared one week ago. Since being shared, it has raked up more than seven million views. The clip has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "This is outstanding." A second added, "I can't even walk properly in a saree." A third shared, "I am shocked to look at the heels." A fourth expressed, "Lovely. I love the happy vibes."