Woman jumps from a gondola to express her love, netizens stunned by her act

Many of us enjoy seeking out new experiences and pursuing activities that give us a rush in our blood. While some go on trips and engage in activities such as diving, trekking, rock climbing, and more, it's always amazing to see what adventures one can do. Now, a recent video that has gone viral online shows a duo on top of a gondola, but what happens further in the video might take you by surprise.

In a video shared by Instagram user @captainmanicorn, you can see a couple on a gondola in the middle of the air. Both of them are tied to safety wires and also have safety equipment with them. As they are in the air, the woman says to the man, "I love you. Do you know how much I love you?" Then, within a second, the woman jumps from the gondola with her safety equipment to express her love.

In the post's caption, @captainmanicorn wrote, "This was completely unplanned. Sandra thought about this cute idea of riding the gondola up to the top of the mountain and surprised me with it when she jumped. Definitely one of the cutest jumps ever."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on January 16. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by more than 1.5 lakh people and has amassed several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "She just did the most romantic thing a person could do/recreate!" A second person wrote, "That was so adorable." "She just fell in love like that," said a third.

