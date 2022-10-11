Woman learns best friend named newborn after her, her reaction is priceless. Watch

From leaving handwritten notes and flowers to cooking their favourite meals to planning surprise outings, people go to great lengths to let their favourite person know how much they mean to them. Just like this woman who named her baby after her best friend to show how much she loves her. When her best friend learned about this, she went overboard with joy and broke down in happy tears. So, when the video of the incident was posted online, it obviously went viral.

The video reshared by the Good News page on Instagram is credited to a TikTok user who uses the handle @mireyaelliot. "Here is my promise to you all: if you name your child Tank, I will come cry in the hospital," read the caption of the video. A text insert that appears on the video reads, "POV: Your best friends/soulmate names her baby after you." The video shows the woman introducing her newborn to her best friend, who she named after her. Upon learning this, a range of emotions flashed on her face before she broke down in happy tears and held the baby.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on October 2 and has since raked up more than 1.9 million views. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"We added my best friends name 'Mireya' as a middle name because it means miracle. This was a high risk pregnancy with an IUGR baby that we are so thankful made It through delivery. It was only fitting," wrote the woman who named her baby after her best friend in the comments with a heart emoticon. "My mom named her first daughter after her best friend, Omega. And so I became Alpha," posted an individual. "This is beautiful! Her face/reaction says it all," remarked another. "Her reaction is so pure," wrote a third.

