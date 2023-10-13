Woman left in tears after sister surprises her on graduation day

Graduation day is one of the biggest days in anyone's life. And if you have your family next to you celebrating it, then nothing like it. It was even more special for a woman who couldn't contain her emotions when her sister, who initially couldn't make it, showed up to share her joy.

Woman surprises her sister. (Instagram/@Majically)

A video of this sister duo was shared on Instagram by the handle Majically. It shows a woman posing in her graduation cap and gown. As the video progresses, her sister comes from behind and surprises the woman. When she spots her sister, she immediately collapses and breaks down in tears. At the end of the video, they both hug each other and mark the special moment. (Also Read: Woman comes home to surprise her sister, watch her emotional reaction)

In the caption of the video, Majically wrote, “Big sis wasn’t going to miss that moment for the world.”

Watch the video of the sister duo here:

This post was shared on October 11. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The share has also received more than 8,000 likes. Several took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “So so beautiful. Blessings. Congratulations."

Another added, "I’m crying and I don’t even know them."

"The way families should be!" expressed a third.

A fourth shared, "The fact she picks up her purse and belongings is the sweetest thing, a big sister always looking out. I love this so much."

A fifth commented, "This is so beautiful."

"Aww this is lovely," said a sixth.

