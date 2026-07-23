Woman living alone in Mumbai spends 1,31,277 in one month: ‘This doesn’t even include any investments’

An IIM graduate’s detailed breakdown of her monthly living expenses has ignited a fresh debate over the steep cost of residing in Mumbai. After relocating to a new unfurnished apartment in the city, the resident logged an eye-watering total expenditure of over ₹1.31 lakh in a single month. The total included initial setup costs and recurring expenses. Astonished by the steep bill, which excluded any investments or savings, she took to social media to question why people continue to flock to the notoriously expensive metropolis.

The woman who shared how much she spent in a month while living in Mumbai. (Instagram/@miss_management)

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“ ₹1,31,277 in a single month. How much are your monthly expenses??” IIM grad Nandini Sethi wrote on Instagram. She added, “PS: This doesn’t even include any investments, why do people like this city so much?”

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In a video, Sethi gave a detailed breakdown of how much she spent in the month of June while living by herself in Mumbai.

Sethi revealed that she just moved into a new flat with a rent of ₹31,000. Since it was unfurnished, she had to buy several pieces of furniture that cost her around ₹25,000.

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{{^usCountry}} As the video progressed, she explained the amount of money she spent on different things, including deep cleaning, AC installation, groceries, and transportation. She also shared how much she paid for the services of a cook and a house help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the video progressed, she explained the amount of money she spent on different things, including deep cleaning, AC installation, groceries, and transportation. She also shared how much she paid for the services of a cook and a house help. {{/usCountry}}

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“Is it too much?” she asks in the video as she reveals that she spent ₹1,31,277 in a single month. She added, “I am still wrapping my head around how expensive the city is.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Nandini Sethi. This report will be updated when she responds.)

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What did social media say?

The post prompted varied responses, with many sharing their own monthly expenses.

“Math isn't mathing cuz 1L is new 30k and 5L is new 1L,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person commented, “Welcome to Mumbai. Mumbai will teach real MBA survival skills.”

Also Read: ‘Everyone thinks IIM = rich lifestyle’: Student breaks down his ‘actual monthly spend’

A third expressed, “Go to your home town and leave peacefully rather than living in Mumbai even if you can join a good company in your home town.” A fourth added, “She is the only influencer who always sticks to the facts. No exaggeration.”

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According to Nandini Sethi’s Instagram bio, she is a “Triple Gold Medalist” from IIM Indore. Currently, she works as a corporate employee.