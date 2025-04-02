Woman lying on train seat with feet on armrest sparks debate on civic sense: 'When will we learn?'

A recent post shared on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked a debate about public etiquette and civic sense in India, highlighting the issue of personal conduct in shared spaces. A post on X went viral after a woman was seen lying with her bare feet on the armrest of a train.(X/@Ravi3pathi)

The incident that started it all

The post, shared by user @Ravi3pathi, features an image of a train’s interior, with blue seats visible in the frame. The focus of the image is a woman, whose face is not visible, lying across the seats with her feet placed up on the armrest in front of her—a behaviour widely regarded as disrespectful in public spaces. Alongside the image, the user posted a caption reading, "The lack of basic civic sense in India is neither a regional issue nor a class issue. It is simply an Indian issue."

Check out the post here:

Here's how the internet reacted:

The post quickly went viral, attracting over 872k views and igniting a flurry of reactions. While some users condemned the act, others voiced differing opinions, leading to a heated discussion about civic behaviour in India.

One user commented, “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and a clear sign of how the lack of basic etiquette is becoming a norm in our society.” Another user shared their thoughts, stating, “It’s not just about what’s considered polite but also about respect for others' space. We need to address this mindset.”

Others pointed out that the problem transcends individual actions, with one user suggesting, “This is a systemic issue. We need more awareness campaigns and education on how to behave in public spaces.” A different comment read, “This isn't a class issue. It's about basic upbringing and awareness. We should be teaching kids respect for public property.”

Many also took to discussing regional variations in behaviour, with one person noting, “In some places, people still consider such behaviour normal, but in others, it’s seen as highly inappropriate.”

Further comments expressed frustration over the lack of enforcement of public etiquette, with one user stating, “There are no consequences for these actions, which is why it keeps happening. There should be more regulation.”

Another comment pointed to the lack of social norms, saying, “Public spaces are meant to be shared. This kind of behaviour disrupts others’ comfort and peace.”