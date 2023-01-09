Woman meets man who saved her during car accident. Watch emotional video

A video of a woman meeting a man who saved her life during a car accident was recently posted online. The video showing the emotional reunion of the duo has tugged at people’s heartstrings. Chances are, the heartening clip will leave you emotional too.

The video is posted on the Twitter handle @GoodNewsCorres1 along with a descriptive caption. “One yr ago, this man named Julius rolled up on a terrible car accident. Instead of leaving this woman in a ditch to die, he lifted her out of the wreck and held her for 10 minutes until EMS & LEO arrived. An emotional surprise reunion,” they wrote.

They later shared a comment from Heather, the woman who met with the accident. “My only wish has been to meet him. Today my family surprised me and with them they invited my hero Julius who they found and he agreed to come meet me. Best day ever!” she shared.

Take a look at the video of the heart touching reunion:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 91,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received more than 3,600 likes. people posted comments praising the man for his heroic act.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Hero,” expressed a Twitter user. “What a great guy, God bless him,” praised another. “What a nice guy,” shared a third. “She was so lucky to survive!! Great story,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?