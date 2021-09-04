Woman meets new puppy for the first time, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Do you agree to the statement that the sweet videos involving dogs make social media a better place? We’re living in tough times and there are a few things that have the ability to lift one’s mood and leave them smiling – videos of the furry creatures are among them. Just like this wonderful clip showcasing a human meeting her puppy for the first time ever.

The video shows a woman holding a small puppy. What makes the video absolutely sweet to watch is how she cries with joy after meeting her pooch baby. Throughout the video, the woman keeps on wiping away her tears while also showcasing a huge smile on her face.

Take a look at the video that may make you grin from ear to year.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you happy too?

