Woman meets new puppy for the first time, her reaction is priceless. Watch

The sweet video may leave you smiling.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The image shows the woman holding the puppy.(Jukin Media)

Do you agree to the statement that the sweet videos involving dogs make social media a better place? We’re living in tough times and there are a few things that have the ability to lift one’s mood and leave them smiling – videos of the furry creatures are among them. Just like this wonderful clip showcasing a human meeting her puppy for the first time ever.

The video shows a woman holding a small puppy. What makes the video absolutely sweet to watch is how she cries with joy after meeting her pooch baby. Throughout the video, the woman keeps on wiping away her tears while also showcasing a huge smile on her face.

Take a look at the video that may make you grin from ear to year.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you happy too?

 

