Woman meets stray dog she fed after months, he starts crying in emotional video

The bond between humans and pets is always something that is very close to one’s heart and gives joy to both parties all the time. But what if the sweet fur baby that you love so much is not your own pet? The love definitely does not decrease in any way and that is quite evident in this one video that has been shared on Instagram of late and is going all kinds of viral. The video shows how a dog gets quite emotional upon getting to meet the woman who used to feed him every day after a gap of a few months. It was shared on Instagram by the same woman named Anusha Parganiha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He was crying,” reads the caption to the Instagram video. She also added a clarification, “As new people are seeing this I did not stop feeding him, I left for college in another city and came back for vacation. Also for people saying I should adopt him, he lives happily with his mother near my house and I already have adopted his older brother 3 years ago and spayed his mother a year ago. Thanks for your lovely concerns, it shows that you all really care about these cuties.”

Take a look at the viral video of this adorable stray dog and the bond he shares with the woman:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Instagram on June 14 and since then, has received more than 7.14 lakh views.

An Instagram user writes, “My girl, you are a sweet soul. Stay like that please.” “Unconditional, pure love,” reads another comment. A third comment says, “His face says it all.”