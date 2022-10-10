Woman mimics Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, Darlings dialogues with Vijay Varma. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:29 AM IST

In this video that has been shared on Instagram by mimicry artist Chandni, one gets to see how she reacts Alia Bhatt characters from Brahmastra and Darlings, alongside Vijay Varma.

Mimicry artist Chandni, alongside Vijay Verma, as she impersonates Alia Bhatt. (Instagram/@chandnimimic)
BySohini Sengupta

The first name that comes to mind when you hear the words Alia Bhatt and mimicry must unquestionably be Chandni, a mimicry artist. Chandni frequently maintains a high level of virality across social media, particularly on Instagram, thanks to her uncanny impersonation of actor Alia Bhatt. She has over 2.13 lakh dedicated followers on this social media platform. In her latest Instagram share, one also gets to see actor Vijay Verma alongside her. This video that has truly been gaining popularity ever since it has been recently posted on the site, has been shared with a caption that reads, “Darlingsss you mads you. I loves you.” In it, the artist has also tagged the actor who can be seen in this video.

The video opens to show how Chandni mimics Alia Bhatt characters from two of her recently released films. One of which is her character named Isha from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. And the second one is Badrunissa Sheikh from Darlings. We won't give away much more because there are a lot of references from both the films in this video.

Take a look at the video right here:

Shared a little more than 18 hours ago, this video has already received more than 24,500 likes on it so far. It has also received various comments from Instagram users and the numbers only keep shooting up.

"Love love love is all we have for you," wrote a user on Instagram. "With the top notch performer," said a second. "When Darlings met Brahmastra," said a third.

Topics
alia bhatt vijay varma brahmastra viral video its viral viral instagram
