Woman mimics Alia Bhatt's character Isha from Brahmastra, netizens can't stop laughing

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is performing well at the box office. And true to its character, social media is filled with several shares about the film. So, when a very talented mimicry artist named Chandni, who is well-known for mimicking actor Alia Bhatt, posted a video of herself imitating the actor's character Isha from this film, it grabbed millions of eyeballs online.

The video was shared by mimicry artist Chandni who is well known for her spot-on impressions of actor Alia Bhatt. She has over 1.3 lakh followers on Instagram and regularly shares videos of herself mimicking Alia Bhatt. "Isha tumhara Button hai (Isha is your switch)," she wrote in the caption. The video shows how often Isha, a character played by Alia Bhatt, keeps calling out Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor. And if you have watched the film, the hilarious video will leave you chuckling for quite some time. The text insert on the video reads, "Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra."

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram and has since accumulated over 2.1 million views. It has also prompted people to post various comments.

"I need to see the movie now," commented an Instagram user. "Thank you for this!" wrote another with laughing emoticons. "Hahaha, you missed 'Shivaaaaaaaaaaaa!'" pointed out a third. "I was waiting for your creation even more than the movie," posted a fourth.