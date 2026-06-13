Woman moves from Gurugram to 52,000 Bengaluru flat, reveals her biggest mistake

A couple’s advice on navigating Bengaluru’s notorious rental market has gone viral after they shared the "biggest mistake" they made when moving from Gurugram After initially overpaying for a hyped, low-amenity area, they relocated to a budget-friendly locality and realised they could achieve a significantly better lifestyle for less. On Instagram, they shared their experience and highlighted certain areas as affordable alternatives. The post has sparked a lively debate online, with some social media users praising their sensible approach to city living while others defended the premium convenience of prime tech hubs.

Snippets from a video shared by a couple who relocated to Bengaluru from Gurugram. (Instagram/@parul___aseem)

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“If you’re moving to Bangalore, DON’T fall for only hyped areas. We made that mistake… paid high rent, high deposit & got almost NO amenities. But once we shifted, we realised — you can actually live BETTER in budget-friendly locations,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram page.

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{{^usCountry}} They listed different places across Bengaluru, which they labelled as “budget-friendly”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They listed different places across Bengaluru, which they labelled as “budget-friendly”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Best budget-friendly areas in Bangalore: Yelahanka – peaceful, spacious homes & great for families. Electronic City – affordable + good for the IT crowd. Kanakapura Road – growing fast with good societies. Sarjapur outskirts – better deals than main Sarjapur. Whitefield outskirts – more space, lower rent.”

They further shared a “pro tip” explaining, “ If your work allows hybrid/remote, avoid overpaying for ‘prime’ locations. Use that money for a better lifestyle instead.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the social media user. This report will be updated when they respond.)

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “You moved in after checking the amenities and location or not? Choose the sector wisely... Just like every area, not every part of HSR is posh and real HSR. Browse and roam more. Good sectors of HSR have everything. You just need to look by yourself and not depend on brokers.”

Another posted, “No, people are not posting anything. People are talking for real. Those who plan to move here can decide, and you would pay separately for the activities, as everything we're getting in gated societies is much better at much lower rent. I enjoyed living in HSR, but I wanted everything in one under budget!!!!!”

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A third added, "At least someone is being sensible and not branding Bengaluru as a high rent city.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)