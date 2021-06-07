Woman orders fried chicken in Philippines, receives a towel instead. Watch

In a bizarre incident, a woman who ordered some fried chicken for her son from a popular food joint in Philippines was shocked to receive a completely different item instead- a deep-fried towel. Alique Perez shared some videos and an image of the botched-up order on her Facebook profile that has now garnered much attention from netizens. The food company Jollibee Food Corp however looked into the matter promptly and has ordered a shutdown of the outlet in question.

“Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice. Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep-fried towel. This is really disturbing... How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?” Perez wrote in the caption of the shared post. The clips show the ‘fried chicken’ being taken apart to reveal that it is a towel.

Shared on June 1, the post has garnered over one lakh reactions and was shared over 87,000 times. People were shocked to see the clips of a towel being delivered as fried chicken. While many had questions about the bizarre incident, others simply found the scenario to be funny.

“Eww! That is disgusting,” read a Facebook user’s comment when roughly translated from Filipino. “I’ll think twice before ordering from this outlet,” wrote another.

The company took the incident to notice and has ordered a three-day shutdown of the Bonifacio-Stop Over outlet, reported CNN Philippines.

"We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee's food preparation systems," an official statement from Jollibee Foods Corp wrote.

