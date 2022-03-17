Woman overwhelmed by massive turn-out as she opens first bakery business. Watch

When one opens up their first business, it is often a question about how much support they will be able to gather at the very outset. This is a question that is universal, not only for one's first business but for any business in general. Yet this video that has been uploaded on Instagram and later shared by Good News Movement, shows how a woman named Lucia has received an extremely massive amount of support on the very first day that her business opened up.

The video begins to show Lucia walking around the street where her bakery is located in Barcelona. Soon enough and rightfully so, viewers can see her tearing up because of the huge amount of people who had turned up in order to show their support towards her new business. She walks through the long line of people who were waiting outside her takeaway bakery, one can also see the expressions of the supportive well-wishers in her life.

The caption that this Instagram video was shared with reads, “She had no idea on opening day, so many loved ones would show up. This is love!” The caption was complete with the heart emoji. There is a chance that this video will leave you just as emotional and overwhelmed as this woman named Lucia who owns the El Desván Bakery in Barcelona, Spain.

Watch the sweet and heart-warming video below:

This viral Instagram Reels video was posted on March 6 and it has so far garnered more than a whopping 26.6 million views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop congratulating Lucia and commending the effort on part of her well-wishers.

In the comments section of the reshare in English by Good News Movement, an Instagram user wrote, “Opening up a business feels like a lonely road sometimes and any support truly goes a long way.” “Beautiful. So beautiful to be loved and supported (they go hand in hand)” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I don’t even know this many people! Wow!”

What are your thoughts on the massive and overwhelming support Lucia got?