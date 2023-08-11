Woman performs belly dance to Tip Tip Barsa Paani amid rain

A video of a woman’s incredible belly dance has left people stunned. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the woman skillfully performing to the hit track Tip Tip Barsa Paani. What makes her dance even more wonderful is the setting - she is seen dancing in the rain.

The image shows a woman dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. (Instagram/@zayessha)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user Zayessha posted the video. The clip opens to show her in a sporty outfit along with a sarong. Throughout the clip, she is seen skillfully showcasing her belly dance moves.

About the song:

Tip Tip Barsa Paani is a hit track from the 1994 film Mohra. It is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The number is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Take a look at this video of a woman dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about six days ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 91,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered more than 2,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video of a woman dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani:

“Wow, amazing dance,” commented an Instagram user. “Very good dance. You will definitely have success. Just improve the lighting and a little more close up, the video doesn't seem clear. Just a suggestion,” added another. “Lovely moves,” joined a third. “Wow, it’s beautiful,” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}