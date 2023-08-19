Woman performs somersault inside metro, video sparks debate

Of all the places where you can perform a somersault, a metro coach will probably not be on your list. However, that is exactly the place that athlete Misha Sharma chose. She also captured a video of her performance and shared it on Instagram.

The image shows a woman performing somersault inside a metro coach. (Instagram/@mishaa_official_)

The video opens to show a partly crowded metro coach with several people sitting and a few standing. Sharma is seen standing in a relatively less crowded place where she goes on to show her skills.

Take a look at the video of this woman performing a somersault inside a metro:

The video was posted on June 26. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 3.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received several reactions from people. While some praised her skills, others expressed that the metro is not a place to perform such acts.

How did Instagram users react to this video of the woman doing gymnastics inside a metro?

“App jaisa koi nehi didi, big fan [There’s no one like you, sister],” posted an Instagram user. “Not the right place,” shared another. “I also went in this metro and saw you,” joined a third. “You are awesome and fantastic,” added a fourth. “It is illegal to do such acts inside the metro or other public transportations. Be careful,” wrote a fifth.

