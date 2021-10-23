Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman performs traditional dance while wearing rollerblades, video wows people

The video may leave you both amazed and amused.
The image shows an artist named Krishna Kanwar Gehlot.(Instagram/@baisa_satu7773)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 07:42 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

There is no shortage of talent in our country. Thanks to the Internet, every now and then we also get the chance to discover the amazing skills of people. Case in point, this video showcasing an incredible performance of a woman. She flawlessly dances to a traditional folk song while wearing rollerblades.

The artist in the video is Krishna Kanwar Gehlot who is now winning lots of praise and love on the Internet because of her unusual performance. Chances are, after seeing her dance video you will want to applaud her too.

The video opens to show her dancing on a stage. She is seen wearing lehenga and choli complete with traditional jewellery and mehendi.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 5,100 likes. It is now being widely shared by many across various social media platforms. People also had lot to say about the video. Many also posted fire emoticon to express their reactions.

“Superb,” wrote an Instagram user. One individual also shared heart emoji.

What are your thoughts on the video?

