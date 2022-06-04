Woman plants tree in memory of her father. Her kids call it grandpa tree

Grandparents are really precious as they love and spoil their grandkids the most. Every person wishes that their parents get to meet their children and bond with them but unfortunately not everyone is that lucky. In a really wholesome video posted on Instagram, a woman showcased how she kept the memory of her father alive for her two kids.

Kelly Glasford posted the video on her personal Instagram account. The woman’s father passed away the year when her elder son was born. That spring they planted a tree outside their home in his memory. Now each year they see how much the tree has grown and her boys take a picture with the tree on their birthday. She feels like her father is watching over them. Her boys even refer to the tree as Grandpa tree. The video was posted on May 6 and it has got more than 3.3 million views so far making it viral.

“Can’t wait to see the new growth pic in August! My Dad passed away 7 months before my oldest was born. We planted a tree in his memory! Each year on my oldest kids b’day we take a picture of him with Grandpa tree! It’s nice to see them grow together in the memory of my Dad! Grandpa tree is always there watching over us and pricing is shade when needed! My boys always say “Hi, Grandpa tree!” Or I’d they hit it with a ball “sorry, Grandpa tree!” I will always be sad that my they never got to meet, but this is a way for us to always keep him on our lives!” she posted as caption.

Watch the video below:

The post got several comments as several netizens shared their similar experiences.

“My dad passed in January and he asked for an apple tree. We sprinkled his ashes and planted the tree on Memorial Day,” commented an Instagram user. “Really an inspiration,” wrote another. “In our family, when a new baby is born, baptized, one gets married, or someone passed away, we plant trees in the yard or the farm. You’ll be surprised how trees grown as the person grow,” posted a third.

What do you think about this wholesome video?