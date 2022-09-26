Woman prints resume out on a cake and sends it to Nike. See viral LinkedIn post

Most applicants end up going the extra mile when it comes to making their resumes stand out to their potential employers. In a LinkedIn post by a woman named Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, she wrote, “A couple of weeks ago I sent my resume on a cake to Nike.” The woman authored an elaborate piece on LinkedIn explaining why she came up with the notion of printing her resume on a cake as opposed to the conventional method. “They are not currently hiring for any positions on that team, but I wanted to find some way for the team to know who I was. What better way than to send a cake to a big party,” she explained in the post that has now gone viral on the networking platform.

She made the decision because she was bent on getting a job at Nike, as Blackburn said. She received a recommendation from a friend to print her resume on top of a cake and mail it to the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, rather than submitting a standard job application. After doing some research, she made the decision to send the cake on the day she was aware of a celebration being held at the corporate headquarters.

Take a look at the viral LinkedIn post here.

The idea of the woman mailing a resume as a cake drew mixed responses from Internet users after they read the piece. Some people commended her original thinking and said it was a wonderful concept, while others termed it a 'gimmick.' “Our first interview question: Chocolate cake or yellow?” asked a LinkedIn user hilariously. “This is the way, LOL,” posted another.

