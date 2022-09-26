Home / Trending / Woman prints resume out on a cake and sends it to Nike. See viral LinkedIn post

Woman prints resume out on a cake and sends it to Nike. See viral LinkedIn post

To differentiate herself from other applicants, a woman from North Carolina printed her resume on a cake and sent it to Nike. This divided LinkedIn.

This is the cake that was sent by the woman as her resume to Nike. (LinkedIn/Karly Pavlinac Blackburn)
Most applicants end up going the extra mile when it comes to making their resumes stand out to their potential employers. In a LinkedIn post by a woman named Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, she wrote, “A couple of weeks ago I sent my resume on a cake to Nike.” The woman authored an elaborate piece on LinkedIn explaining why she came up with the notion of printing her resume on a cake as opposed to the conventional method. “They are not currently hiring for any positions on that team, but I wanted to find some way for the team to know who I was. What better way than to send a cake to a big party,” she explained in the post that has now gone viral on the networking platform.

She made the decision because she was bent on getting a job at Nike, as Blackburn said. She received a recommendation from a friend to print her resume on top of a cake and mail it to the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, rather than submitting a standard job application. After doing some research, she made the decision to send the cake on the day she was aware of a celebration being held at the corporate headquarters.

The idea of the woman mailing a resume as a cake drew mixed responses from Internet users after they read the piece. Some people commended her original thinking and said it was a wonderful concept, while others termed it a 'gimmick.' “Our first interview question: Chocolate cake or yellow?” asked a LinkedIn user hilariously. “This is the way, LOL,” posted another.

