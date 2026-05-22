Woman questions manager’s ‘inform sick leave a night before’ rule: ‘How do we predict getting sick?’

A woman from Odisha has sparked a conversation on workplace rules after she claimed that her manager introduced a new policy asking employees to inform the company about sick leave a day in advance.

A woman said her manager made a new rule asking employees to give prior notice for sick leave. (Instagram/deblina.____)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Pune techie says manager ‘fought’ to protect him from extra work during notice period: ‘God I am lucky’)

The woman, identified as Deblina, shared her experience in a video on Instagram, where she expressed frustration over what she described as an unreasonable expectation from employees who fall ill unexpectedly.

In the video, Deblina said, “My health was bad, so I took a two-day sick leave. After coming back, I found out that my manager had made a new rule that even if you're taking a sick leave, you have to inform them the previous night.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Questioning the logic behind the rule, she added, “How do you think this works? Do we get some kind of notification saying that your health is going to be bad?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questioning the logic behind the rule, she added, “How do you think this works? Do we get some kind of notification saying that your health is going to be bad?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She further joked, “Dude, if I could predict my life that accurately... wouldn't I be earning money by predicting things in the IPL? Why would I be working here in this lala company? Hmm?”

The clip was shared with the caption, “Apparently fever also needs prior approval now.”

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts to sick leave rule

The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom said they had faced similar situations at their workplaces. Several people agreed with Deblina’s point and criticised managers for expecting employees to predict illness in advance.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “What do you mean? Do we have to plan sick leave too?” Another person said, “Everyone is the same, with no common sense.” A third user shared a similar experience and commented, “My manager said we have to inform them a week in advance.”

(Also read: 'Bindaas aaram karo': Manager offers 2-day period leave to female employee, internet divided)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some users responded with humour. One comment read, “Managers logic left the chat.” Another user wrote, “Ummm… at least he says to inform him at midnight, which I usually do. But some people expect you to inform them a day or two in advance. I was like, bro, what do you want me to do? Predict that I’m going to fall sick?” Another person simply added, “My manager said the same thing too.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)