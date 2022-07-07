Woman reacts as she checks her daughter into her flight. Watch hilarious video

It is always a delightful encounter when parents and their children come face to face in a professional setting. Like this video of a woman who encountered her mother as she was the one who checked her into her flight. The mother’s interaction with her daughter when she checks her into the flight is quite hilarious to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account candacetaha. The woman named Candace Taha posted the video showing how her mother, who works for an airline, reacted when she saw her when she was supposed to check in for a flight. “POV: When your mom checks you in to your flight,” says a text insert on the video. The video begins with the woman being asked by her mother to drop her mask below her chin. Her mother then tells her that she’s beautiful and then jokingly points to her passport photo and says, “That’s not you.”

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on June 9, the video has received more than 10.1 million views, making it viral. It also received more than 6.91 lakh likes. Netizens posted several funny comments on the video imagining how their mother would react if she was in her place.

“If that would be my mother, she would be saying be good there don’t lose your stuff, eat healthy and call me and send me location,” commented an Instagram user. “Travelling again? With my own staff’s benefit?” wrote another. “I had my little sis checking me into a flight recently and it was such a proud big sister moment,” shared another individual.