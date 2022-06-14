Woman reacts to seeing a dog on streets. Her relatable expression is adorable

You may have seen people who break into smiles as soon as they lay their eyes on dogs. Those moments when captured and shared online often leave people with a happy heart. Just like this clip that shows a woman’s reaction to seeing the video. If you are someone who loves doggos, then you will relate to her expressions too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Reddit. “My girlfriend’s face when she sees a cute dog ,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a woman dancing all by herself. Suddenly, she sees a dog approaching her and stops to look at the pooch. What you will love to see is how the woman’s becomes instantly happy upon seeing the dog.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted just two hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several comments. There were also many who share how much they relate to the woman.

“That's a floating cloud!” wrote a Reddit user. “Made me lol out loud,” expressed another. “If I’m being honest, I make this face too when I see a dog,” commented a third. “It is cool that she just break into dancing. That’s some positivity!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON