Woman recalls how she got back her lost bag and iPad after three years. All thanks to a shop owner

If you have ever lost your luggage at the airport, you may know how difficult it is to get it back. However, in an intriguing Twitter thread, a woman from Pakistan shared how she lost her baggage at the Islamabad airport and got it back not after one or two but three years. She also posted how that became possible due to a kind-hearted shop owner.

"Just realised I never told Twitter this bizarre story. In 2018 I lost my laptop bag at Islamabad airport after an exhausting flight. It had my iPad, kindle and a hard disk. The hard disk had all my phone's backup. I was devastated but I got over it," wrote a Twitter user who goes by Khadija M.

After three years, when she purchased new gadgets and forgot about the incident, she received a call from a shop owner who claimed to have her stuff.

She then shared how someone tried to sell the gadgets to the shopkeeper, but he went above and beyond to trace the rightful owner.

"Then my brother drove all the way to Jehlum to retrieve the stuff and thank the guy. The man lived in a small village, had a tiny mobile shop and barely made a living. But he did everything within his power to return a lost item to its rightful owner," she added.

The tale about the goodness of the shopkeeper is melting hearts online. The Twitter thread has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"It happened with me as well in 2017. Someone found my lost phone. Unlocked it by some process. Found screenshots in my gallery and tried to contact people and finally got hold of me. The man was also from Jhelum," shared an individual. "Oh my God, I am touched !! You must have cried hard in joy," expressed another. "Congratulations! That assures we have many honest people out there," commented a third.

What do you think about this story?

