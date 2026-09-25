Woman recalls HR response to harassment complaint: ‘Who is brainwashing you?’

A woman has shared an account of an alleged workplace ordeal, claiming her complaints of harassment and being targeted at work were not resolved despite approaching HR and senior HR officials. She says the situation became more difficult after she continued raising concerns.

Woman recounts workplace ordeal before resigning. (Instagram/@rits.out.loud)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Ritica, who uses the handle rits.out.loud, opened up about her experience and explained why she eventually decided to resign.

What did the woman allege?

Ritica said she has always been vocal when she feels she is being treated unfairly at work. According to her, she initially complained to HR after feeling harassed by certain colleagues.

She recalled that the HR representative allegedly asked her, “Ritica, who is brainwashing you? Who is influencing you to do all this?”

Ritica said she was upset by the response and decided to complain about the HR representative to senior HR. She claimed that a senior HR official became involved, but her concerns were still not resolved.

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{{^usCountry}} “I complained again that they were harassing me, torturing me and targeting me. There was still no solution,” she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I complained again that they were harassing me, torturing me and targeting me. There was still no solution,” she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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Ritica further alleged that the situation worsened after she continued raising complaints. She claimed some senior employees were aligned with each other and that her juniors were allegedly pressured to write emails against her.

“They told my juniors that they had to write an email against me so that they could have documentation against me and terminate me,” she alleged.

According to Ritica, she learnt about the alleged move and submitted her resignation before the company could take further action.

She said that during a subsequent call, management told her they had not expected her to resign and claimed they had been supporting and helping her.

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Ritica responded sarcastically, saying, “Really, this is called help and support? I genuinely wish you get the same support and help in future.”

Watch the full video below:

How did social media react?

The video drew reactions from users who shared their own experiences of workplace politics and difficult office environments.

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One user wrote, “I was in my dream job and working hard, but the manager didn’t like me because I am not a bootlicker like my colleague. He micromanaged me because I questioned things. Eventually, my colleague was favoured and assigned more tasks, and I had to resign. This kind of cheap politics is common now.”

Another commented, “Good job. They were all being dramatic, and you also cannot grow in such a negative environment.”

“I believe your every word. This is the true reality for girls in corporate workplaces. I would suggest not even serving your notice period. Just leave and ask for all your documents by email,” a user said.

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Another comment read, “Golden rule of corporate life: document things from the start itself.”

“So true. Even being loyal towards your work, people still expect sycophancy,” another user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)