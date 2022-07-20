Woman recreates Alia Bhatt's iconic violet Sabyasachi lehenga from scratch for her brother's wedding. Watch

Remember when Alia Bhatt stunned everyone in a lovely, violet lehenga that she wore to a Diwali party in Mumbai last year? The actor wore a stunning purple bandhani lehenga with brilliant orange Sabyasachi Jewelry earrings. And of course, many people took inspiration from this look and it became a favourite among those who love Bollywood-inspired looks. Just like this one woman who recreated this lehenga from scratch for her brother's wedding and shared it on her Instagram page. On it, she has above 49,500 followers. Her name is Vishva and she is an influencer who regularly blogs on fashion and lifestyle.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Rate this recreation on a scale of 1-10! Storytime: The original one is for two lakhs and I got mine done for Rs. 5000 from a nearby tailor and I’m so in love with it!" And if you are someone who likes themselves a steal deal, we are sure that you will find this video worth a watch.

Take a look at this video:

Posted on July 10, the video has amassed above 1.7 lakh likes.

"This looks better than the original," complimented an individual on Instagram. "This is amazing...you have an amazing tailor," read another comment. "Sabyasachi would be so proud of you," praised a third.