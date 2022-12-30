Influencer recreates Deepika's Besharam Rang hook steps, video goes viral

Pathan's new song Besharam Rang has been the talk of the town for a while now. While many may have disliked the song, others have loved it. Some have even recreated the hook steps of this peppy number and shared their own version of it. Recently a body positive fashion influencer by the name of Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar recreated Deepika Padukone's steps from the song, and the internet is loving it. Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar is known to spread body positivity among her followers. Several of her posts are aimed at sharing fashion insights for women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the recent post that has created waves on social media, she is dressed in a purple bikini with a blue sarong. As she is walking on the beach, she does the hook steps of the song. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Be Besharam. If doing what you love, wearing what you like, and living the life you want make you "Besharam" in someone's eyes, it's absolutely fine. We're entering 2023, and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF. "

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 9000 times and has several comments. Many people loved her dance and admired her confidence.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Omgggggg.... I was smiling the whole time, and God damn, those moves. You killed it totalllllyyyyy. How I wish I had your confidence, but hopefully someday. But girl u were damn. Another person added, "So it's not Deepika's hot body that makes the song hot!!! I was in awe of this video…you looked super hot. You came, you saw, u conquered type feeling!" A third person wrote, "Can not believe. The moves so damn perfect."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON