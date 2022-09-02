Woman refers to her dog as ‘smart vacuum’. Watch hilarious video to know why

Ask any dog parent what they think of their pooches and they will come up with numerous replies. While some may address them as being goofy and funny, others may talk about them being helpful. This Instagram user, however, has a new title to describe her dog. In a video, she refers to her pooch as a ‘smart vacuum’. And, after watching the hilarious clip you will agree with her assessment.

The video is posted on the Insta page dedicated to the dog named Hugo. “My Roomba wishes it could do this,” reads the funny caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “I have to show you this new smart vacuum that I got. So if I drop something on the floor, it will detect that something’s been dropped on the floor and it will come and clean it up.” Soon after saying this, she drops a piece of biscuit on the floor and within moments, a dog barges in from the next room to eat it.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered close to 6.3 million views. It has also accumulated several likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions to the video. “I have 2 and they're the best. 10/10 recommend,” shared a pet parent. “You got me!” commented an Instagram user. “I too have one of those vacuums in a different color. Lol,” joked a third. “The accuracy is amazing!!!” wrote a fourth.