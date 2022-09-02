Home / Trending / Woman refers to her dog as ‘smart vacuum’. Watch hilarious video to know why

Woman refers to her dog as ‘smart vacuum’. Watch hilarious video to know why

trending
Published on Sep 02, 2022 11:05 AM IST

The video showing why a woman refers to her dog as a ‘smart vacuum’ was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the dog who is referred to as ‘smart vacuum’ by its pet mom.(Instagram/@hugo_the_shark)
The image shows the dog who is referred to as ‘smart vacuum’ by its pet mom.(Instagram/@hugo_the_shark)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Ask any dog parent what they think of their pooches and they will come up with numerous replies. While some may address them as being goofy and funny, others may talk about them being helpful. This Instagram user, however, has a new title to describe her dog. In a video, she refers to her pooch as a ‘smart vacuum’. And, after watching the hilarious clip you will agree with her assessment.

The video is posted on the Insta page dedicated to the dog named Hugo. “My Roomba wishes it could do this,” reads the funny caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “I have to show you this new smart vacuum that I got. So if I drop something on the floor, it will detect that something’s been dropped on the floor and it will come and clean it up.” Soon after saying this, she drops a piece of biscuit on the floor and within moments, a dog barges in from the next room to eat it.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered close to 6.3 million views. It has also accumulated several likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions to the video. “I have 2 and they're the best. 10/10 recommend,” shared a pet parent. “You got me!” commented an Instagram user. “I too have one of those vacuums in a different color. Lol,” joked a third. “The accuracy is amazing!!!” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video dog. + 1 more
instagram viral video dog.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out