Woman refuses to go out to celebrate birthday, Mumbai Police sends cake to her

Mumbai Police's gesture has now won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 07:04 PM IST
The image shows the cake sent by Mumbai Police.(Twitter/@samysays)

A post about a sweet gesture by Mumbai Police has turned into a source of chatter online and won people over. Shared by a Twitter user, the post detail how the department sent a cake to a woman who refused to go outside to celebrate her birthday.

The Twitter user also took to Twitter to thank Mumbai Police. Her post is complete with screenshots that explains the series of events.

“Thank you @MumbaiPolice for making my day,” she wrote while sharing the post.

Mumbai Police also came up with a heartwarming reply. “Just a small token of our appreciation for you being a responsible citizen & staying home on your special day, @samysays. Your ‘safe’ celebration today will surely help the city bring in a ‘happy’ tomorrow. We wish you a happy birthday once again!” they wrote.

Take a look at the conversation:

The exchange gathered tons of reactions online with many appreciating both the woman and Mumbai Police.

What do you think of the Twitter conversation?

