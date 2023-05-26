Woman releases balloons. They collide with wires and cause blast, blackout

A scary scene of a few balloons colliding into wires causing a blast and a blackout was captured on a video. Shared on Reddit, the clip has left people irked. It has prompted netizens to say that releasing balloons in the middle of the street should be “banned”.

The image shows a bunch of balloons causing a blast. (Twitter/@JQuest7575)

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Graduation Blackout.” It opens to show a woman holding a bunch of balloons. Within moments, she releases them into the air. At first, the balloons keep on floating without any hindrance but then they collide with overhead wires. As soon as the balloons touch the wire, they cause a blast and an eventual blackout.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 9,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“There’s literally no reason to release those balloons,” commented a Reddit user. “Or any balloons anywhere for celebration. They don't go to heaven and no one wants your litter landing in their backyard or getting tangled in wildlife. Please stop this,” joined another. “I work at a power company. Stop doing this,” added a third. “Releasing balloons should be banned. It doesn’t do any good for anyone,” suggested a fourth. “I hope she feels embarrassed. The kind of embarrassment that keeps you up at night in ten years,” wrote a fifth.

