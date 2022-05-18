Woman rescues a cute 'kitten,' it turns out to be a baby fox. Watch

If you love animals, be it pets or ones that belong to the wild, then stories of animal rescues should definitely bring a smile to your face. Just like the story of a woman in California who was fascinated when she realised that the kitten she saved was, in fact, a new-born fox, according to the police department there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman had taken the kitty into her home, assuming it to be an orphaned or abandoned kitten, according to the Rocklin Police Department. "A Rocklin resident got quite a surprise last week after realising a tiny ‘kitten’ she had rescued turned out to be a fox kit. A concerned family member called us after seeing the scared little guy (…)," the Rocklin Police Department wrote on Facebook.

A worried family member identified the critter as a fox kit, according to the post, and alerted animal control. Gold Country Wildlife Rescue received the baby fox. They even took to their Facebook account in order to post this photo along with a detailed caption that explains what to do if people come across an injured animal on their way in California.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We won’t give away anything further so take a look at it for yourself:

The official Facebook page of the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue shared a cute video of this baby fox a few hours ago and many are very happy to see this update. The fact that the cute baby fox is now doing well, has brought a smile to many people's faces and will likely have the same effect on you as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They have asked for donations that go towards rescuing and rehabilitating the wild animals. And a part of the caption that was shared along with this video reads, “Although cute, it’s not a pet and our wildlife technicians will strive to minimise contact so it can grow wild!”

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many people have reacted to these posts and shared comments like, “Precious.” Another wrote, “I am in love, again.” “Are you kidding me?” asked a third, accompanied by the emoji of a fox.

How would you have reacted if the ‘kitten’ you thought you rescued turned out to be a baby fox?