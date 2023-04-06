Home / Trending / Woman reunites with camera she lost in river 13 years ago and the photos still intact

Woman reunites with camera she lost in river 13 years ago and the photos still intact

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 06, 2023 02:27 PM IST

The woman lost her camera while rafting in a river back in 2010.

It is often said that the truth is stranger than fiction. Every now and then, we come across incidents that perfectly prove that. One such incident is about a woman reuniting with a camera with pictures still intact that she lost 13 years ago in a river. Chances are, the story will leave you saying “unbelievable.”

The images show the present condition of a camera that a woman lost 13 years ago.(Instagram/@coralamayi)
Coral Elise Amayi, the woman who lost her camera while rafting in Colorado, took to Facebook to share a screenshot of another post shared by a fisherman named Spencer Greiner. “Someone just found the camera I lost in the Animas in 2010 and they were able to upload the photos and took the time to find the people in the photos!! I freaking love Durango,” she wrote. The image shared with the post shows the screenshot of another Facebook share urging netizens to identify the people in the images.

Amayi later took to Instagram too to share a few images of the camera that was discovered after 13 years.

Take a look at the posts:

The Instagram post received tons of comments from people. “Nice to see some good come from social media (and humanity!). Well done, fisherman,” wrote an Instagram user. “Congrats! A beautiful story!” shared another. “This is such a crazy story! Lol!” expressed a third. “Exciting,” commented a fourth.

