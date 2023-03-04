Woman rides a 'motorcycle that looks like a supercar’. Instagram video stuns people

Have you ever found yourself looking at a vehicle passing through and thinking how amazing it looks? That is what people did when digital content creator Priyanka Kochhar took a very special vehicle for a spin. She also recorded her experience and shared it on Instagram. The video shows her riding a special “motorcycle that looks like a supercar”. There’s a possibility that her interesting video will make your jaw drop too.

“Would you ride this or drive this?” she wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show her interacting with a few people gathered around her vehicle. At first, they refuse to believe that the vehicle is not a car but a motorcycle. However, soon the camera pans to show a label on the vehicle that classifies it as a motorcycle. In the video, Kochhar also shares that the vehicle is Polaris Slingshot R which runs on three wheels.

Take a look at the video:

The clip was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 9.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 1.6 lakh likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Motor-tricycle,” joked an Instagram user. “It is a reversed auto,” joined another. “Where can I get this beauty??” asked a third. “So you can call it whatever... but it is a car,” commented a third along with laughing out loud emoticons. “Now Imagine this in pure black, it would look like a Batmobile,” wrote a fifth.